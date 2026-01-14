BK Technologies (BKTI) Price Target Increased by 65.81% to 98.94

The average one-year price target for BK Technologies (NYSEAM:BKTI) has been revised to $98.94 / share. This is an increase of 65.81% from the prior estimate of $59.67 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $97.97 to a high of $101.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.87% from the latest reported closing price of $86.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 184 funds or institutions reporting positions in BK Technologies. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 16.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKTI is 0.04%, an increase of 60.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.40% to 1,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 156K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares , representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKTI by 86.81% over the last quarter.

AIGH Capital Management holds 99K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 97K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares , representing an increase of 10.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKTI by 20.00% over the last quarter.

Balentine holds 89K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 72K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 63K shares , representing an increase of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKTI by 1.37% over the last quarter.

