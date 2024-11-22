BJ’s Wholesale price target raised to $108 from $102 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on BJ‘s Wholesale (BJ) to $108 from $102 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. UBS thinks there were multiple positives coming out of BJ’s 3Q earnings results, including core same-store sales that were well above the sell-side consensus and strong member engagement, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the club’s decision not to adjust out an 11c EPS tailwind related to a one-time legal settlement may make it challenging to grow earnings at a high single to low double digit pace in the year ahead on an optical basis, BJ’s long-term algorithm remains well within reach for fiscal 2025 on an underlying basis, the firm says.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on BJ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.