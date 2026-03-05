BJ's Wholesale Club Issues FY26 Guidance

Markets
(RTTNews) - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ) said, for fiscal 2026, the company expects: comparable club sales, excluding the impact of gasoline sales, to increase 2.0% to 3.0% year-over-year, adjusted EPS to range from $4.40 to $4.60, and capital expenditures of approximately $800 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company's earnings totaled $125.85 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $122.66 million, or $0.92 per share, last year. Excluding items, BJ's Wholesale Club reported adjusted earnings of $125.85 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

Revenue for the fourth quarter rose 5.6% to $5.575 billion from $5.279 billion last year. Comparable club sales increased by 1.6% year-over-year. Comparable club sales, excluding gasoline sales, increased by 2.6%.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, BJ's shares are down 4.98 percent to $95.00.

