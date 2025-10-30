BJ's Restaurants Posts Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $465 million or $0.02 per share, compared to a net loss of $2.93 billion or $0.13 per share last year.

Adjusted income for the quarter was $901 million or $0.04 per share, compared to a loss of $2.985 billion or $0.13 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $330.2 million, compared to $325.7 million last year.

