BJs Posts 4.6% EPS Gain in Fiscal Q2

Key Points EPS (Non-GAAP) was $1.14, surpassing non-GAAP estimates and This represented a 4.6% year-over-year increase in the thirteen weeks ended August 2, 2025.

Total revenue (GAAP) grew 3.4% to $5.38 billion, but came in slightly below consensus estimates.

Membership fee income jumped 9.0 % to $123 million, reflecting gains from a fee increase and more members.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ), a membership-based warehouse retailer operating throughout the eastern U.S, reported its earnings for the thirteen weeks ended August 2, 2025, on August 22, 2025. The company posted adjusted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) of $1.14, ahead of the $1.09 estimate, and up from $1.09 a year earlier. While total revenue (GAAP) climbed to $5.38 billion, it still represented an increase on the prior year. Management raised full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $4.20–$4.35, reflecting continued confidence. The quarter showed steady improvements in key areas, with positive momentum in membership and digital sales, but softer top-line performance due to fuel price trends and rising operating costs.

Metric Q2 2025(Thirteen weeks ended August 2, 2025) Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024(Thirteen weeks ended August 3, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.14 $1.09 $1.09 4.6 % Revenue $5.38 billion $5.49 billion $5.21 billion 3.4 % Adjusted EBITDA $304 million $281 million 8.2 % Membership Fee Income $123 million $113 million 9.0 % Comparable Club Sales, ex. Gasoline 2.3 % N/A N/A N/A

Understanding BJ's Business and Focus Areas

BJ's Wholesale Club operates a chain of warehouse-style retail clubs where shoppers must buy annual memberships to access savings on groceries, general merchandise, and gasoline. Its model resembles other warehouse clubs but focuses heavily on the eastern United States, concentrating its footprint in high-density regions.

Key to the business is its membership subscription, which brings a steady stream of income and drives customer retention. Recent priorities include expanding digital services, growing its portfolio of private label products (its own brands like Wellsley Farms), improving supply chain logistics, and carefully adding new locations. Success depends on attracting and retaining members, effectively managing club growth, and maintaining operational efficiency in the face of cost and competitive pressures.

This Quarter: Performance Drivers and Key Developments

The quarter saw modest increases in both revenue and profits, with the company delivering earnings per share above expectations. Total revenue grew 3.4% year-over-year in the thirteen weeks ended August 2, 2025, reflecting both strong merchandise sales and a 9.0 % jump in membership fee income. This higher membership income was partly due to a fee increase that took effect in January 2025, and a continued rise in overall membership totals, now topping 8 million for the first time.

Comparable club sales, which measure sales growth in stores open for a year or more, declined by 0.3% on a headline basis, mainly due to lower gasoline prices. When excluding gasoline sales, comparable sales rose 2.3%, in line with previous guidance and reflecting solid performance in food and general merchandise. Digitally enabled comparable sales grew 34% year-over-year in the thirteen weeks ended August 2, 2025. This includes customers using the BJ's app, taking advantage of buy-online-pickup-in-club, and ExpressPay services, which are designed to speed up checkout and enhance convenience. Management noted that digital sales now contribute more to overall member engagement and average spending, even as margins on digital transactions tend to be slightly lower than in-store.

The company continued to invest in its private label products, which made up approximately 26% of merchandise sales (excluding gasoline) in FY2024. These brands help to bolster margins and loyalty by offering members exclusive value options. While BJ's did not break out specific private label sales figures for the quarter, profitability remained positively affected.

Gross profit (GAAP) increased by 5.6% compared to Q2 FY2024, and Merchandise gross margin (measuring the percentage of revenue left after merchandise costs) increased by 0.1 percentage point compared to Q2 FY2024. This uptick was tied to investments in new club and gas station openings and related costs, such as labor and depreciation. The period included share repurchases, with 375,000 shares bought back.

What to Watch Looking Ahead

BJ’s raised its adjusted earnings outlook, now expecting non-GAAP EPS of $4.20–$4.35, up slightly from earlier projections. Guidance for comparable club sales, excluding gasoline, remains at 2.0% to 3.5% growth for the full year. Capital investment plans hold steady at about $800 million, targeting new club openings and ongoing improvements to digital and supply chain capabilities.

For investors, ongoing club expansion, membership growth, trends in digital adoption, and management’s ability to control operating expenses will be important themes in the year ahead.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,049%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 183% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 18, 2025

Motley Fool Markets Team is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of these articles. Motley Fool Markets Team cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.