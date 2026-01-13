Markets
Bitzero Holdings Collaborates With CBRE, Hydra Host To Commercialize AI-Ready Data Center Capacity

January 13, 2026 — 07:40 am EST

(RTTNews) - Bitzero Holdings Inc. (BTZRF.PK), Tuesday announced a collaboration with CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) and Hydra Host to commercialize AI-ready data center capacity at its Kokemäki, Finland and Namsskogan, Norway sites, uplifting the position of the company's low-carbon gigawatt potential capacity.

Under the partnership, CBRE will offer advisory and brokerage services in connection with marketing the Finland site, whereas Hydra Host's GPU-as-a-service model will enable Bitzero to rapidly deploy, operate and monetize GPU capacity.

The company expects the agreement to accelerate its momentum and maximize the value of assets during the prime growth of AI era.

CBRE closed at $166.72, up 0.76 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

