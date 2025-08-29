BITX Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the BITX ETF (Symbol: BITX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.73, changing hands as low as $51.02 per share. BITX shares are currently trading off about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BITX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BITX's low point in its 52 week range is $20.91 per share, with $72.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $51.27.

