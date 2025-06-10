Bitcoin Magazine



Bitwise Debuts First Ever GameStop Covered Call ETF

Today, Bitwise Asset Management announced the launch of the Bitwise GME Option Income Strategy ETF (IGME), the first-ever covered call ETF centered around GameStop (GME). The fund arrives at a moment where GameStop recently made headlines for its $500 million Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Led by Bitwise’s Head of Alpha Strategies Jeff Park, IGME is the latest addition to Bitwise’s rapidly expanding suite of option income ETFs. The actively managed fund is designed to generate income through a covered call strategy while offering investors exposure to GameStop, a company that has transformed from mall retailer to a key player in the digital asset conversation.

“IGME is the first covered call strategy built around GameStop, a stock whose historic volatility and growth potential make it a strong fit for this approach,” said Park. “With IGME, investors now have access to an option income ETF based on an equity that sits at the intersection of retail investor popularity, a traditional revenue-generating business, and digital asset adoption.”

GameStop recently disclosed that it holds 4,710 Bitcoin, worth over $500 million at the time of purchase, positioning it among the growing list of public companies making Bitcoin a core treasury component. As of March 31, 2025, over 79 public companies hold a collective $57 billion in Bitcoin—a 159% increase from the previous year, according to Bitcoin Asset Management.

IGME follows the launch of Bitwise’s other option income ETFs, including IMST (Strategy), ICOI (Coinbase), and IMRA (Marathon Digital Holdings). These ETFs aim to deliver monthly income through synthetic covered call strategies that leverage options rather than direct equity holdings.

“At Bitwise, our mission is to help investors gain access to the full range of opportunities emerging in crypto,” said Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley. “We’re excited to add IGME to our suite of option income ETFs to help investors capitalize on the volatility of companies in the space.”

IGME plans to announce its first monthly distribution on July 24 and carries an expense ratio of 0.98%.

