BitPay Announces Partnership With MoonPay, Removes Bitcoin Trading Fees For Limited Time

BitPay’s partnership with MoonPay is set to offer a superior buyer experience for those looking to purchase cryptocurrencies on the BitPay platform.

BitPay and MoonPay, leading bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments infrastructure providers, have partnered “to provide BitPay users with significantly increased ways to buy cryptocurrency instantly, and at great rates.”

“BitPay’s unique marketplace experience also presents multiple rates for buyers, ensuring they receive the best possible price for their cryptocurrency purchases,” the press release states. “Additional benefits of the integration include fast delivery to any owned wallet address, as well as the ability for buyers to pay with their preferred method, including credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, Google Pay or a variety of local bank transfer methods.”

The announcement also states that for a limited time, BitPay users will be able to purchase bitcoin with no fees. Those seeking to access the MoonPay integration can do so at BitPay.com or on the BitPay Wallet app.

Bill Zielke, CMO of BitPay, said in the press release that, “BitPay’s partnership with MoonPay brings together two leaders of the crypto payments space to give BitPay users near-instant access to cryptocurrency.”

Echoing that statement, Harry Peatson, partner account manager at MoonPay, explained that, "This partnership will provide users with a greater variety of ways to buy cryptocurrencies, allowing them to use their preferred buying methods, and with much greater speed of delivery than previously."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.