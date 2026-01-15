Bitmine Invests $200 Mln In Beast Industries

(RTTNews) - Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR), an Ethereum treasury company, on Thursday said it has agreed to make a $200 million equity investment in Beast Industries.

Bitmine said it is backed by investors including ARK's Cathie Wood, MOZAYYX, Founders Fund, Bill Miller III, Pantera, Kraken, Digital Currency Group, Galaxy Digital, and personal investor Thomas "Tom" Lee, as it targets acquiring 5% of Ethereum (ETH).

The transaction is expected to close on or about Jan. 19, 2026.

"Beast Industries is the largest and most innovative creator based platform in the world and our corporate and personal values are strongly aligned," said Thomas 'Tom' Lee, Chairman of Bitmine.

On Wednesday, BMNR stock closed at $32.66, up 4.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.