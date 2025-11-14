BitMine Immersion Technologies Names Chi Tsang CEO

Markets
(RTTNews) - Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. (BMNR), on Friday it has appointed Chi Tsang as Chief Executive Officer and to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Chi Tsang will take over from Jonathan Bates.

The company also added three independent directors, Robert Sechan, Olivia Howe, and Jason Edgeworth.

Robert Sechan is the Founder of NewEdge Capital Group and CEO of NewEdge Wealth.

Jason Edgeworth is Asset Manager for JPD Family Holdings.

Olivia Howe is Chief Legal Officer at RigUp.

In the overnight trading, BitMine Immersion Technologies traded 1.12% lesser at $36.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

