BitMine Immersion Technologies Buys 100 Bitcoin in First Treasury Acquisition

BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc., a Bitcoin focused technology company, has taken its first step into treasury accumulation with the open market purchase of 100 Bitcoin. The acquisition marks the launch of BitMine’s formal Bitcoin Treasury business.

The 100 BTC were purchased using funds raised through BitMine’s recent public stock offering, which closed on June 6, 2025. The offering raised $18 million through the sale of 2,250,000 shares at $8.00 per share.

“We are excited to make our first open market purchase of Bitcoin, and expect to make more Bitcoin purchases moving forward,” said Jonathan Bates, Chairman and CEO of BitMine.

BitMine’s Treasury strategy reflects a growing trend among public companies to diversify their balance sheets with Bitcoin as a store of value. The company joins a cohort of firms leveraging proceeds from capital markets to accumulate BTC as a long term asset, echoing broader institutional adoption.

Based in regions with low-cost energy—including Pecos and Silverton, Texas, and Trinidad—BitMine’s operations span traditional Bitcoin mining, synthetic Bitcoin mining through hashrate financial products, and advisory services for companies seeking Bitcoin-denominated revenues.

The company’s focus is not only on direct mining but also on offering consulting and infrastructure solutions to other public firms entering the Bitcoin space. Its strategic pivot toward treasury holdings represents a natural extension of its belief in Bitcoin as a core financial asset.

BitMine emphasized in its announcement that the move is just the beginning. The company “expects to make more Bitcoin purchases moving forward,” pointing to a sustained long-term accumulation plan.

With this initial acquisition, BitMine has placed itself among a growing group of companies actively converting capital into Bitcoin—showcasing not only conviction in the asset but a business model structured around it.

