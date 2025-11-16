Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) Price Target Increased by 25.00% to 76.50

The average one-year price target for Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAM:BMNR) has been revised to $76.50 / share. This is an increase of 25.00% from the prior estimate of $61.20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 122.38% from the latest reported closing price of $34.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 360 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitmine Immersion Technologies. This is an increase of 347 owner(s) or 2,669.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMNR is 0.33%, an increase of 77.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42,738.81% to 97,739K shares. The put/call ratio of BMNR is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 7,690K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company.

ARK Investment Management holds 7,470K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 4,061K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 3,785K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 3,782K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company.

