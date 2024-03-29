Bitmain Launches Antminer S21 Pro, Its Most Advanced Bitcoin Miner

Today, one of the largest Bitcoin mining rig manufacturers, Bitmain, announced the launch of the Antminer S21 Pro at the Global Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) 2024, an event the company hosts.

💥ANTMINER S21 Pro Newly Launched

❗️234T ❗️15.0J/T

📈Create a New Level of Hashrate pic.twitter.com/wZyUv7pbOQ March 29, 2024

The new device, an improvement upon its most efficient mining rig, the S21, is notably more efficient—and powerful—than the previous iteration of the device.

Irene Gao, VP of Mining at Bitmain, highlighted in her announcement how the Antminer S21 Pro has a hash rate of 234 TH/s and an energy efficiency ratio of 15.0 J/TH. In contrast, the Antminer S21 has a hash rate of 200 TH/s and a power consumption efficiency ratio of 17.5 J/TH.

Gao also highlighted how durable the S21 Pro is.

"It has the ability to deal with more challenging environments," she said, before sharing that the device can withstand temperatures of up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

The after coupon U.S. dollar to terahash rate for the device is $18.9/TH and Bitmain will begin shipping the device in Q3 2024.

This announcement comes just seven months after Bitmain launched the S21.

The S21 was quickly adopted by Bitcoin miners, as it has already sold out via the company's website.

Bitmain no longer has Antminer S21 mining devices in stock.

"We truly believe this new product will be helpful for you to make your long-term plans for your mining expansion, especially before the new cycle," added Gao.

For more information on the Antminer S21 Pro, keep an eye out for updates on Bitmain's website.

