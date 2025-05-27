Bitcoin Magazine



Bitlux Announced Private Jet Cards Accepting Bitcoin and Crypto Payments

Bitlux, a global private aviation company with charter solutions based on blockchain technology, just announced the industry’s first cryptocurrency-enabled Private Jet Card Program at the 2025 Bitcoin Conference.

“Bitcoin 2025 convenes innovators who are defining the future of money, mobility, and freedom,” stated Patel. “Our Jet Card is a natural continuation of that dialogue. We’re not just keeping up – we’re setting the new benchmark for what’s possible in luxury flight.”

The Bitlux Jet Card allows clients to fund their accounts using Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies. By integrating Bitcoin payments with private aviation, Bitlux aims to deliver transparency, and control for high-frequency private flyers

“The private aviation industry has needed a reboot for a long time,” said Bitlux CEO Kyle Patel. “We didn’t simply put a new face on the old model – we reconstructed it with transparency, efficiency, and user control as the guiding principles. This card is for individuals who demand more from their travel experience and their payment infrastructure.”

The card includes fixed hourly rates and does not apply blackout dates, peak surcharges, or additional fees. Payments are held in escrow until the completion of the flight. The program allows access to a global fleet, includes Wi-Fi on domestic flights, and permits cancellation of one-way bookings after reservation.

Bitlux offers four jet cards: Ascent, Cardinal, Sovereignty, and Nomad, corresponding to cabin classes that include midsize, super-midsize, large, and ultra-long haul. Operational terms specify a 48 hour callout on off-peak days, 36 peak days, and minimum daily flight times that vary depending on the aircraft size.

“Our clients are global citizens – entrepreneurs, investors, tech entrepreneurs – who conduct business in real-time environments,” said Patel. “They don’t have time for ambiguous language or antiquated payment structures. We’re coming to them where they are, with a smarter, safer way to fly.”

This post Bitlux Announced Private Jet Cards Accepting Bitcoin and Crypto Payments first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Oscar Zarraga Perez.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.