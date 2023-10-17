BitGo Acquires Software Platform HeightZero Amid Surging Crypto Wealth Management Interest

Crypto custody specialist BitGo announced the acquisition of a software platform, HeightZero in a strategic move amid the rising institutional interest in crypto wealth management.

What Happened: HeightZero focuses on providing wealth managers with tools to incorporate cryptocurrencies into their clients’ portfolios. Its services include portfolio rebalancing, statement generation, tax loss harvesting, and automated billing tailored specifically for crypto clients.

While completing its recently secured funding round of $100 million, BitGo said that the funds are mainly for larger plans including strategic acquisitions and to grow the business with secure and regulated custody, wallet, and infrastructure solutions, according to Blockworks.

Why Does It Matter?

Steve Scott, BitGo's director of institutional sales, told Blockworks in an email, “When an ETF gets approved, RIAs and asset managers are going to see huge demand from their clients for bitcoin. It will be critical for asset managers and RIAs to have secure and regulated custody products available for their clients to be able to participate.”

The potential approval of a Spot Bitcoin ETF is likely to push demand to newer heights, as digital assets and blockchain technology will take the front row in wealth management.

A survey from VettaFi and Bitwise highlights that currently, 90% of financial advisors are regularly fielding inquiries from their clients regarding digital assets while only 15% of these advisors are actively allocating cryptocurrencies in their clients’ investment portfolios.

Marc Nichols, a product director at Arbor Digital Investment Management, said that the combination of HeightZero’s technology platform and BitGo’s institutional grade custody will enable the firm to deliver its full discretionary service safely and securely to U.S. financial advisors efficiently, according to Blockworks.

