BitFuFu to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

BitFuFu FUFU is set to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 12.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter 2025 revenues is pegged at $129.20 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 43.01%.



The consensus mark for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 3 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, suggesting a 200% year-over-year increase.



Let us see how things have shaped up for FUFU prior to the announcement:

Key Factors to Note for FUFU’s Q3 Results

FUFU’s third-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from its increased mining capacity and hosting capabilities. As of July 31, 2025, the company reported a rise in total mining capacity to 38.6 exahashes per second and hosting capacity to 752 megawatts, both of which are record highs. This is expected to have contributed positively to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The rising price of Bitcoin is another significant factor that is expected to have driven FUFU’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter. With Bitcoin prices currently around $120,000 and predictions from institutions like Standard Chartered and Bernstein suggesting it could reach $200,000 by the end of 2025, FUFU is well-positioned to capitalize on this upward trend.



Cloud mining remains a key growth driver for FUFU. New customers accounted for approximately 51% of cloud mining revenues in the second quarter of 2025, indicating growing interest in the company’s services. With more than 629,000 registered cloud mining users as of July 31, 2025, FUFU is poised to expand its customer base further and strengthen its competitive position in the cloud mining market.



However, fluctuations in Bitcoin prices and intense competition within the cryptocurrency mining and cloud mining industries might hurt FUFU’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the exact case here.



BitFuFu has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



NVIDIA NVDA presently has an Earnings ESP of +2.08% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA shares have risen 25.7% year to date. NVDA is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov.19.



Cisco Systems CSCO presently has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Cisco Systems shares have risen 25.7% year to date. CSCO is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on Nov.12.



Globant GLOB presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Globant shares have risen 25.7% year to date. GLOB is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 results on Nov.13.

