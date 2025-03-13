BitFuFu Inc. Included in Launch of Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF

BitFuFu Inc. joins Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF, ranking among the top ten holdings with 1,800 BTC.

BitFuFu Inc., a leader in Bitcoin mining, announced that it has been included in the newly launched Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF, which tracks companies holding at least 1,000 BTC. Introduced by Bitwise Asset Management on March 11, 2025, the ETF provides investors with exposure to firms that view Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. BitFuFu ranks among the top 10 holdings in the fund with 1,800 BTC, making up 4.03% of the ETF's assets. CEO Leo Lu emphasized that the company's inclusion reflects its commitment to Bitcoin investment and innovation in digital asset infrastructure. BitFuFu aims to foster a secure blockchain environment and offers comprehensive mining solutions to a global client base, supported by its partnership with BITMAIN.

BitFuFu has been included in the newly launched Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF, enhancing its visibility and credibility in the market.

The company ranks among the top 10 holdings in the ETF, representing 4.03% of its assets, indicating strong investor confidence and support.

BitFuFu's possession of 1,800 BTC reinforces its commitment to Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset and highlights its significant investment in cryptocurrency.

The announcement positions BitFuFu as a leader in Bitcoin mining, further solidifying its role in securing and expanding the Bitcoin network while driving innovation in digital asset infrastructure.

The Company relies heavily on forward-looking statements, which may create uncertainty for investors about its actual future performance and expose it to potential liability if these statements prove inaccurate.

Despite being included in the ETF, BitFuFu only represents 4.03% of the fund's assets, which may imply limited confidence from investors in the Company's long-term stability compared to other holdings in the ETF.

What is the Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF?

The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF tracks companies holding at least 1,000 BTC in their treasuries, providing Bitcoin investment exposure.

How much Bitcoin does BitFuFu hold?

As of February 28, 2025, BitFuFu holds 1,800 BTC, positioning it as a significant player in the ETF.

Why was BitFuFu included in the ETF?

BitFuFu's inclusion reflects its strategic approach to Bitcoin investment and infrastructure development, marking it among top holdings.

Who is the CEO of BitFuFu?

Leo Lu is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BitFuFu, emphasizing the company's commitment to Bitcoin innovation.

What services does BitFuFu offer?

BitFuFu provides comprehensive mining services, including cloud-mining, to support a wide range of digital asset mining solutions.

$FUFU Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $FUFU stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SINGAPORE, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitFuFu Inc. (“BitFuFu” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUFU), a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, today announced that the Company has been included in the newly launched Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (Ticker: OWNB). Introduced by Bitwise Asset Management on March 11, 2025, this first-of-its-kind ETF tracks publicly traded companies holding at least 1,000 BTC in their corporate treasuries.





The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF, listed on NYSE Arca, provides investors exposure to firms that have adopted Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset. The ETF tracks the Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations Index, which weights holdings based on Bitcoin ownership while ensuring diversified exposure to companies integrating Bitcoin into their financial frameworks.





At launch, BitFuFu ranked among the top 10 holdings, representing 4.03% of the fund's assets. As of February 28, 2025, BitFuFu held 1,800 BTC.





"Our inclusion in the Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF is a testament to our strategic approach to Bitcoin investment and infrastructure development," said Leo Lu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BitFuFu. "As a global leader in Bitcoin mining, we are committed to securing and expanding the Bitcoin network while driving innovation in digital asset infrastructure. This recognition reinforces our long-term vision and confidence in Bitcoin as a transformative asset class."







About BitFuFu Inc.







BitFuFu Inc. is a global leader in Bitcoin mining and comprehensive mining services, providing customers with one-stop solutions including cloud-mining. BitFuFu received early investment from BITMAIN, a world-leading digital asset mining hardware manufacturer, and remains BITMAIN’s strategic partner in the Bitcoin mining and mining services space.





BitFuFu is dedicated to fostering a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure, providing a variety of stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions to a global customer base. Leveraging its expanding global mining facility network and strategic partnership with BITMAIN, BitFuFu enables institutional customers and digital asset enthusiasts to mine digital assets efficiently.





For more information, please visit





https://ir.bitfufu.com/





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of BitFuFu’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause BitFuFu’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, the Company cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







For investor inquiries, please contact:







Charley Brady





Vice President, Investor Relations









charley.b@bitfufu.com











For general inquiries, please contact:







BitFuFu Investor Relations









ir@bitfufu.com









BitFuFu Media Relations









pr@bitfufu.com







