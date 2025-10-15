BITF's HPC & AI Pivot: Can Success Be Fetched Beyond Bitcoin?

Bitfarms’ BITF pivot to High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) signifies a drastic shift in its business model, focusing on diversifying beyond traditional Bitcoin mining. BITF’s mining business attracts low-risk flow with minimal CapEx requirements, allowing the company to invest capital into transitioning to the HPC and AI business.

The U.S. Energy Portfolio involves two major areas: Pennsylvania and Washington. Panther Creek, Scrubgrass and Sharon are three sites under the Pennsylvania portfolio witnessing investment of $90 billion from Google, Blackstone, Meta and others. While Panther Creek is the epicenter of HPC and AI activities, the entire Pennsylvania portfolio is well-positioned for hefty wins with large hyperscale clients.

The Washington portfolio is at 18 megawatts and is located in the West Coast’s largest data center. Converting the megawatts will reduce the company’s energy cost per megawatt hour by nearly 50% below $30 per megawatt hour, and make this site the cheapest power for data centers in the United States. This portfolio can service HPC and AI enterprise clients, and provide strong margins.

The Panther Creek Flagship Campus is the highlight among the several other sites. The company has recently confirmed the execution of a binding purchase and sales agreement for a contiguous 350-megawatt HPC campus. It has secured a $300-million debt facility from Macquarie Group, signaling major institutional support and easy funding.

The company has successfully reduced the risk involved with the technical execution of this strategic transition by collaborating with T5 Data Centers. This pioneering company in data center infrastructure is involved with pre-construction design and development, assuring that the facilities are built flawlessly to cater to the immense demand for HPC and AI. Bitfarms has secured ample support from institutions required to succeed in this transition, compelling us to be optimistic about its long-term growth momentum across the United States.

BITF’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Bitfarms has skyrocketed 205.2% in the past year, outperforming the 65.4% surge in its industry. The stock has surpassed its competitors, Marathon Digital MARA and Riot Platforms’ RIOT 23.1% and 144.4% growth, respectively.

1-Year Share Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, BITF trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 8.82, below the industry’s 29.66. The stock is trading at a premium when compared with Marathon Digital’s 7.04, while being at a discount compared to Riot Platforms' 10.45.

Price/Sales F12M

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bitfarms, Marathon Digital and Riot Platforms have a Value Score of F.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BITF’s loss in 2025 is pegged at 13 cents per share, flat over the past 60 days. For 2026, the loss is pinned at a penny, flat over the past 60 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bitfarms carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

