Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) Price Target Increased by 50.00% to 5.36

The average one-year price target for Bitfarms (TSX:BITF) has been revised to $5.36 / share. This is an increase of 50.00% from the prior estimate of $3.57 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.75% from the latest reported closing price of $3.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitfarms. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 22.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BITF is 0.33%, an increase of 59.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 65.32% to 202,368K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 14,374K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,235K shares , representing an increase of 7.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 60.59% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 13,480K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares , representing an increase of 99.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 35,481.03% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 12,382K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 78.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 1,166.14% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 10,957K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares , representing an increase of 95.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 6,433.33% over the last quarter.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 7,060K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,162K shares , representing an increase of 26.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BITF by 70.26% over the last quarter.

