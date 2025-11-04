Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) closed at $3.84, marking a -6.57% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.53%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 18.79% outpaced the Business Services sector's loss of 5.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Bitfarms Ltd. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 13, 2025. On that day, Bitfarms Ltd. is projected to report earnings of -$0.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.78%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $83.11 million, up 85.31% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.15 per share and a revenue of $314.54 million, representing changes of -7.14% and +63.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bitfarms Ltd. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 16.67% downward. Bitfarms Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.