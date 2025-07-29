Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) closed the most recent trading day at $1.24, moving -3.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.38%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 52.35% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 0.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Bitfarms Ltd. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing a 85.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $81.84 million, up 96.97% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.1 per share and revenue of $328.49 million, indicating changes of +28.57% and +70.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Bitfarms Ltd. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.03% higher. Bitfarms Ltd. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 87, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

