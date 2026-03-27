Bitfarms Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Bitfarms Ltd. BITF is slated to release its fourth-quarter 2025 results on March 31.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $59.63 million, reflecting mid-single-digit growth of 6.17% year over year.



The consensus mark for the bottom-line loss is currently pegged at 4 cents per share, narrowed by 1 cent over the past 30 days. This represents a sharp year-over-year deterioration from earnings of 3 cents per share.



Bitfarms’ earnings performance has been inconsistent in the trailing four quarters, but it has still delivered an average positive surprise of 18.75%.

Bitfarms Ltd. Price and EPS Surprise

Bitfarms Ltd. price-eps-surprise | Bitfarms Ltd. Quote

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of BITF’s Q4 Results

Bitfarms continues to struggle with weak profitability, as seen in its third-quarter 2025 results, which showed a gross loss of $2.9 million, an operating loss of $29 million and a net loss of $46 million. These losses were mainly due to high depreciation, impairment charges and rising operating expenses linked to infrastructure expansion. Although revenues improved, heavy cost burdens and ongoing investments in HPC/AI limited earnings growth. As cost pressures and spending remain high, continued losses and weak profitability are expected to have hurt Bitfarms’ performance in the quarter under review.



Bitfarms’ expansion into HPC/AI infrastructure has led to higher capital spending and increased debt. The company issued $588 million in convertible notes, expanded its credit facility and committed more than $128 million to data center development, along with additional project financing and acquisitions. While these moves support long-term growth, they also raise financial obligations and potential dilution risks. With substantial cash outflows directed toward long-term projects rather than immediate revenue generation, financial flexibility remains constrained. Therefore, higher capex and rising debt levels are likely to have pressured Bitfarms’ financial performance in the fourth quarter of 2025.



Bitfarms has been impacted by asset impairments and the exit of underperforming operations, particularly in Argentina and Paraguay. The company recorded significant impairment charges, including $9 million from continuing operations and approximately $34 million related to discontinued operations, primarily driven by the shutdown of its Argentina facility following a power supply halt and the classification of Paraguay assets as held for sale. These actions reflect operational disruptions and asset write-downs, reducing overall earnings visibility. With restructuring effects likely extending into subsequent periods, these impairments and discontinued operations are expected to have affected performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, Bitfarms’ extensive and strategically located power portfolio remains a core competitive strength, comprising 2.1 GW of capacity across North America, including 341 MW operational, 440 MW secured growth and 1,360 MW under application. Its assets are concentrated in high-demand regions like Pennsylvania, Quebec and Washington, where power supply is limited, and demand is strong, helping to support better pricing and efficient operations. This strong position likely helped Bitfarms benefit from rising AI-related demand and secure better opportunities, and is expected to have strengthened revenue visibility and margin potential in the fourth quarter of 2025.

What Our Model Says About BITF Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Bitfarms this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



Bitfarms currently has an Earnings ESP of +100.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



FactSet Research FDS currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. FDS shares have declined 32.4% year to date. FDS is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 31. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM has an Earnings ESP of +1.64% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. JPM shares have fallen 9.5% year to date. JPM is set to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 14.



Morgan Stanley MS presently has an Earnings ESP of +15.41% and a Zacks Rank #2. MS shares have dropped 8% year to date. MS is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 15.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.