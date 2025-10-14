Markets
Bitfarms Appoints Jonathan Mir As Chief Financial Officer

October 14, 2025 — 07:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) said on Tuesday that it has appointed Jonathan Mir as Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 27 to succeed retiring Jeff Lucas.

Most recently, Mir served as Managing Director for Bank of America's Natural Resources and Energy Transition group. He spent most of his career at Lazard Inc., where he worked as Head of North American Power, Energy & Infrastructure.

