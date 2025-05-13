BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING Earnings Preview: Recent $BTDR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING ($BTDR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $71,038,236 and earnings of -$0.32 per share.

BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

BITDEER TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTDR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

