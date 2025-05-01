Bitdeer Technologies Group Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call for May 15

Bitdeer Technologies Group announces Q1 2025earnings callfor May 15, 2025, discussing financial results and operations.

Bitdeer Technologies Group has announced its first quarter 2025earnings conference call scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST. During the call, management will discuss the unaudited financial and operational results for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, followed by a Q&A session. The financial results will be released around 7:00 AM EST on the same day. Participants can join via a live webcast or phone, with pre-registration required for the latter. Bitdeer, a leading Bitcoin mining technology company headquartered in Singapore, provides various solutions for Bitcoin mining and has deployed datacenters in multiple countries. Investors are encouraged to stay updated through the company’s official website and social media channels.

Potential Positives

Bitdeer has scheduled its first quarter 2025earnings conference call indicating transparency and a commitment to communication with investors.

The company will release its unaudited financial and operational results before the call, providing stakeholders with timely information about its performance.

Bitdeer's global presence, with datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan, highlights its operational scale and potential market reach in the Bitcoin mining sector.

The emphasis on advanced cloud capabilities for customers with high demand for artificial intelligence showcases Bitdeer's adaptability and innovation in technology solutions.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial metrics or performance indicators for the first quarter of 2025, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current financial health.

There is no mention of any guidance or outlook for future quarters, which could indicate a lack of confidence or clarity regarding the company's operational trajectory.

Bitdeer's reliance on a scheduled conference call for financial updates may be seen as insufficient communication in light of potential market expectations for immediate disclosure of important financial information.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Bitdeer's Q1 2025earnings call

Bitdeer's Q1 2025earnings callis scheduled for May 15, 2025, at 8:00 AM EST.

How can I access Bitdeer's earnings release?

The earnings release will be available on Bitdeer's Investor Relations website at approximately 7:00 AM EST on May 15, 2025.

Where can I find the conference call participant links?

Participant call links for the conference can be found in the press release or on Bitdeer’s Investor Relations website.

What are Bitdeer's core business activities?

Bitdeer specializes in Bitcoin mining solutions, including equipment procurement, datacenter construction, and daily operations management.

How can I contact Bitdeer's Investor Relations?

You can reach Bitdeer's Investor Relations via email at IR@orangegroupadvisors.com for inquiries.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BTDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 77 institutional investors add shares of $BTDR stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BTDR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BTDR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 04/14/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

Full Release



SINGAPORE, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) (“



Bitdeer



” or the “



Company



”), a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining, today announced that it has scheduled its first quarter 2025earnings conference calland webcast for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST. During the call, Bitdeer management will discuss the unaudited financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, followed by a question-and-answer session.





Bitdeer will release the first quarter results before the call at approximately 7:00 AM EST on May 15, 2025. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.bitdeer.com.



https://ir.bitdeer.com



.







Conference Call Information:











Date



: May 15, 2025



: May 15, 2025





Time



: 8:00 AM EST / 8:00 PM SGT



: 8:00 AM EST / 8:00 PM SGT





Participant Call Links



:





Live Webcast:



Link







Participant Call Registration:



Link













:





Participants wishing to join the conference call by phone should register using the Participant Call Registration link provided above. After completing the registration, the participants will receive an email with the necessary details to access the call including dial-in number, passcode, and PIN. To ensure a timely start, the Company encourages all callers to connect about 5 minutes before the scheduled time.





A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investors section of Bitdeer's website at https://ir.bitdeer.com.



https://ir.bitdeer.com



.







About Bitdeer Technologies Group







Bitdeer is a world-leading technology company for Bitcoin mining. Bitdeer is committed to providing comprehensive Bitcoin mining solutions for its customers. The Company handles complex processes involved in computing such as equipment procurement, transport logistics, datacenter design and construction, equipment management, and daily operations. The Company also offers advanced cloud capabilities to customers with high demand for artificial intelligence. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer has deployed datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan. To learn more, visit



https://ir.bitdeer.com/



or follow Bitdeer on X @



BitdeerOfficial



and LinkedIn @



Bitdeer Group



.





Investors and others should note that Bitdeer may announce material information using its website and/or on its accounts on social media platforms, including X, formerly known as Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. Therefore, Bitdeer encourages investors and others to review the information it posts on the social media and other communication channels listed on its website.







For investor and media inquiries, please contact:







Investor Relations





Orange Group





Yujia Zhai







bitdeerIR@orangegroupadvisors.com







Public Relations





BlocksBridge Consulting





Nishant Sharma







bitdeer@blocksbridge.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.