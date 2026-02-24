Bitdeer Technologies Group (BIT:1BTDR) Price Target Decreased by 28.58% to 18.89

The average one-year price target for Bitdeer Technologies Group (BIT:1BTDR) has been revised to €18.89 / share. This is a decrease of 28.58% from the prior estimate of €26.44 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €9.56 to a high of €27.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.87% from the latest reported closing price of €10.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bitdeer Technologies Group. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1BTDR is 0.20%, an increase of 20.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.41% to 82,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fund Resources Investment Holding Group holds 9,164K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company.

Barclays holds 9,000K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,391K shares , representing an increase of 40.09%.

Value Aligned Research Advisors holds 3,268K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,379K shares , representing an increase of 57.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BTDR by 27.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,246K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1BTDR by 87.52% over the last quarter.

CastleKnight Management holds 2,095K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,425K shares , representing an increase of 31.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1BTDR by 8.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.