Bitcoin Magazine



Bitdeer Mined 196 Bitcoin Worth Over $21 Million In May

Bitdeer Technologies Group, a global leader in Bitcoin mining and infrastructure, has released its unaudited operational update for May 2025, highlighting robust expansion in hashrate capacity, ongoing infrastructure development, and an entrance into AI services.

$BTDR May 2025 Production & Operations Highlights:



Increased self-mining hashrate to 13.6 EH/s with #SEALMINER deployments.

9 EH/s SEALMINER A2s have been manufactured, with 2.9 EH/s shipped to external customers, including 1.6 EH/s sold and shipped in May.

SEALMINER… pic.twitter.com/wX66hahd2F — Bitdeer (@BitdeerOfficial) June 11, 2025

“In May 2025, we continued to deploy our SEALMINER mining rigs to our sites in Texas, U.S., Norway, and Bhutan, bringing Bitdeer’s self-mining hashrate to 13.6 EH/s at the end of the month of May,” said Matt Kong, Chief Business Officer at Bitdeer. “Looking forward, we remain on track to deliver over 40 EH/s of self-mining capacity by October 2025. Further, in May, we sold and shipped approximately 1.6 EH/s of our SEALMINER A2s to external customers. Our A3 Series will also be released and available for pre-order very soon”

Bitdeer self-mined 196 BTC in May—an 18.1% increase from April—due to the expanded deployment of SEALMINER A1 and A2 units. A total of 9 EH/s in SEALMINER A2s have been manufactured, with 2.9 EH/s shipped to customers and 1.6 EH/s sold in May alone.

SEALMINER A3s, which are currently undergoing machine-level testing with positive results, will become available for pre-order in June. Additionally, development of the next-generation A4 SEALMINER chip is progressing, targeting an efficiency of 5 J/TH by Q4 2025.

Bitdeer also announced the launch of its AI Cloud service, powered by over 10 advanced large language models (LLMs), including LLaMA, DeepSeek, and Qwen variants. The infrastructure is designed for strong inference demand, representing a key move into the HPC/AI sector.

Infrastructure developments include the ongoing energization of the 175 MW Tydal, Norway site—expected to be fully energized by June—and continued progress at the 221 MW Massillon, Ohio site, targeting completion in the second half of 2025. The company also energized 132 MW at its Jigmeling, Bhutan site, with another 368 MW coming online by Q3.

Financially, Bitdeer secured $50 million in cash proceeds during May after Tether exercised warrants from a 2024 private placement.

With a global capacity of 2,690 MW and expanding operations across North America, Europe, and Asia, Bitdeer continues to assert its role as both a top-tier Bitcoin mining operator and a high-performance computing pioneer.

This post Bitdeer Mined 196 Bitcoin Worth Over $21 Million In May first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.