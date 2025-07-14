Bitcoin's Unstoppable Rise: 5 Reasons $150k is Next

“The hard-to-believe ‘Great Paradox’ in the stock market is: What seems too high and risky to the majority usually goes higher eventually, and what seems low and cheap usually goes lower.” ~William J. O’Neil

Bitcoin is the Best Performing Asset

Bitcoin was once called a “gambling token” and “rat poison squared” by legendary investor Warren Buffett, arguably the best investor of his time. However, by now, it has become impossible for Wall Street to deny the once obscure and first-of-its-kind cryptocurrency.

A decade ago, Bitcoin traded at $286. Today, Bitcoin hit another all-time high of $123,000, marking a 430x increase over the past ten years and accruing an eye-popping 83% annualized return, far surpassing the next best asset class. Now, Bitcoin is one of the largest asset classes in the world. Below are five reasons the momentum is likely to continue into 2026, including:

1. Bitcoin is Digital Gold

What differentiates Bitcoin from fiat currency and any other cryptocurrency is its scarcity and role as a store of value. Unlike fiat currency, which can be printed by central bankers out of thin air, there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins in existence. Why is this important? As global central banks around the world print trillions of dollars and borrow money, fiat currencies like the dollar continue to lose value. As a result, investors gravitate towards Bitcoin and metals to fight this phenomenon. With the US passing another massive spending bill recently, there is no end in sight to this troubling trend in fiat.



Image Source: US Treasury

2. Bitcoin ETFs Provide Wider Access

Until recently, investors who wanted to buy Bitcoin had to have a separate crypto account through an exchange like Coinbase Global ( COIN ) or Galaxy Digital ( GLXY ). However,early last year, theUS Securities and Exchange Commission finally approved Bitcoin ETFs, allowing far more access to a larger group of investors. The launch of Bitcoin ETFs like BlackRock’s (BLK) iShares Bitcoin ETF ( IBIT ) underscores the success. IBIT was the most successful ETF launch in history and is already the 20th largest ETF in the United States. In addition to the ETF approvals, traditional stock brokers like Robinhood ( HOOD ) and Interactive Brokers ( IBKR ) now offer a suite of crypto trading products.

3. Bitcoin Week Looms

This week has been dubbed ‘Crypto Week’ by the Republicans. DC is slated to vote on the ‘GENIUS Act,’ which will provide a regulatory framework around stablecoins like Circle Group’s ( CRCL ) USDC token. ‘The CLARITY Act’ will also aim to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets. Crypto companies have had to deal with regulatory ambiguity from regulators for years. With a clear regulatory framework, more institutional investors are likely to flock to the digital asset industry.

4. There is a Lack of Hype Around Bitcoin

Though Bitcoin continues to print fresh all-time highs, you wouldn’t know it by looking at Bitcoin interest on Alphabet’s ( GOOGL ) ‘Google Trends.’ Interest is at multi-year lows, presenting investors with a contrarian opportunity.



Image Source: Google Trends

5. Bitcoin Fibs Suggest $150k Price Target

Market technicians use Fibonacci levels as a tool to identify potential price targets. The Bitcoin fibs suggest that a price target of $150k by early 2026 is realistic.



Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

As market technicians now eye a $150k price target, Bitcoin’s ongoing momentum suggests that its remarkable growth story is far from over, reminding investors that true opportunity often lies where the majority hesitates.

