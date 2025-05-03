Is Bitcoin's Rebound Just the Beginning?

Over the past 30 days, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is now up more than 15%. That's a significant rebound, especially given the ongoing economic uncertainty about tariffs and Bitcoin's slide earlier in the year.

At one point, it looked like Bitcoin might dip below the $70,000 mark. Now it is close to regaining the $100,000 price level. And that might just be the start. Here's a closer look at four bullish price predictions for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin at $200,000

At the start of the year, euphoria in the crypto market had many investors predicting that Bitcoin might double in price by the end of 2025. For example, in January, investment firm Bernstein released a $200,000 price forecast for Bitcoin. And to its credit, it has doubled down on that price forecast, even as Bitcoin tumbled in price during February and March.

There are several key components of this $200,000 price forecast. The key factor is institutional investment, as measured by the amount of money flowing into spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Already, more than $100 billion has poured into these ETFs, and the thinking now is that the pace of inflows might actually accelerate.

At the same time, Bernstein described a sort of new golden era for crypto, driven by President Donald Trump's pro-crypto and pro-Bitcoin policies. A number of big steps have already been taken -- such as the creation of the new Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. And more steps are still forthcoming, such as a comprehensive new regulatory framework for the crypto market.

Bitcoin at $700,000

At the World Economic Forum in January, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink made headlines by suggesting that Bitcoin could eventually hit a price target of $700,000. Given that BlackRock is the company behind the biggest and most successful spot Bitcoin ETF -- the iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ: IBIT) -- it's worth listening to what he has to say.

As Fink sees it, the key to Bitcoin skyrocketing to $700,000 is a higher asset allocation from large institutional investors to crypto. He used the example of sovereign wealth funds, which could be thinking about boosting their portfolio allocations to Bitcoin. If big investors decide to ratchet up their allocations to 5%, that's when the price of Bitcoin could really take off.

Bitcoin at $2.4 million

Now we're getting into really rarified air, with price predictions above $1 million. Arguably the most famous $1 million price prediction came from Cathie Wood of Ark Invest. Since that prediction, she has continued to ratchet up that price target, from $1 million to $1.48 million, and then from $1.48 million to $2.4 million.

That's a staggering price target, but the math behind it actually checks out. Every year, Ark Invest publishes its "Big Ideas" report, and in every report, there is a detailed breakdown of how the company arrives at its Bitcoin valuation. The valuation model focuses on six specific areas where Bitcoin is starting to gain traction.

Just like the two other price forecasts above, this one from Ark Invest also focuses on institutional adoption of Bitcoin. In a bear case scenario, these investors will only allocate 1% of their money to Bitcoin. In a base case scenario, they will allocate 2.5%. And in a bull case scenario -- the scenario where Bitcoin skyrockets to $2.4 million -- that allocation rises all the way to 6.5%. The logic here is simple: The more investors allocate to Bitcoin, the higher Bitcoin is going to go.

Bitcoin at $10 million

You thought $1 million was a ridiculously high price target? Well, what about $10 million? According to Michael Saylor, founder and executive chairman of Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly MicroStrategy, Bitcoin is on pace to hit the $10 million mark. In fact, last November, he suggested that Bitcoin might actually hit $13 million by 2045.

At a price tag of $10 million, Bitcoin would have a total market cap of approximately $200 trillion. As a comparison, the total market cap of gold right now is approximately $20 trillion. So we're likely talking about Bitcoin becoming the most valuable asset in the world, and it won't even be close.

It's up to you to decide how likely this scenario is, but you have to give Saylor credit for backing up his predictions with real-world buying of Bitcoin. Strategy is now the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin in the world, with 553,555 Bitcoins on its balance sheet. At today's prices, that's worth a cool $52 billion.

What is the most likely price trajectory for Bitcoin?

Price forecasts can change dramatically, depending on what factors prognosticators consider to be the most important. By tweaking just a few variables, it's possible to arrive at some stunning future price predictions.

The big question for the near term is how Bitcoin will hold up under the weight of global tariffs. Ultimately, if money pours into Bitcoin from investors looking for a long-term store of value, some of the more outlandishly bullish price targets might turn out to be closer to reality than many people might think.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

