Bitcoin's Dip Doesn't Faze Cathie Wood: 'Backed By The Largest Computer Network'

Cathie Wood is standing firm in her support for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) despite a 5% weekly decline, tweeting that the apex crypto is backed by the world's largest computer network.

What Happened: The Ark Invest CEO remains unfazed by sliding Bitcoin prices, sharing analysis by the Director of Digital Assets at ARK Investment Management Yassine Elmandjra:

Bitcoin is backed by the largest computer network in the world, a network orders of magnitude larger than the combined size of the clouds that Amazon, Google, and Microsoft have built over the last 15-20 years. https://t.co/TsSDyTTyuk

— Cathie Wood (@CathieDWood) January 19, 2024

Elmandjra highlighted in his tweet that the Bitcoin hash rate peaked at an all-time high of 500 exahashes in January 2024. He added that in terms of raw operations per second, Bitcoin is around 500 times more performant than the world's most powerful supercomputer and finished his statement with the words, "Yet, there are skeptics out there that still believe 'bitcoin is backed by nothing.'"

Read Also: Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Projects A Single Bitcoin Could Be Worth $1.5M By 2030: 'Probability Of The Bull Case Has Increased'

Why It Matters: Wood has a significant personal stake in the success of Bitcoin, with her firm Ark Investment Management purchasing around 1% of its own ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS: ARKB).

Her take echoes the words of Michael Saylor, executive chairman of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), who in June 2022 said that “Bitcoin is the only digital scarcity, backed by the world’s most secure computer network, and meets the fundamental need everyone has for a long term Store of Value.”

Bitcoin supporters on social media applauded Wood's statement, with one user saying it “is not hyperbolic, but it is incorruptible mathematical truth.”

Eric Yakes, author of "Bitcoin and the Monetary Revolution," said on X: “Bitcoin isn't backed by the largest computer network in the world. It's secured by it.”

He explained that the difference is “because good money isn't backed by anything - it has fundamentally sound monetary properties. Bitcoin miners, nodes, people, and companies create these properties.”

What's Next: Bitcoin could face more short-term sell pressure from outflows, analysts widely expect the halving to be a bullish catalyst in the medium term.

Read Next: Cathie Wood Slams JPMorgan CEO For Calling Bitcoin A Pet Rock: 'Data Flies In The Face Of Jamie's Description'

Photo: Shutterstock and Ark Invest

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Profit with More New & Research. Gain access to a streaming platform with all the information you need to invest better today. Click here to start your 14 Day Trial of Benzinga Professional

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.