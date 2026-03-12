Bitcoin vs. Strategy: What Is the Better Investment for 2026 and Beyond?

Key Points

Buying Bitcoin directly and holding it in cold storage is the most authentic way for market participants to gain exposure.

Strategy’s innovative financial tactics provide risk-seeking investors with magnified performance, both to the upside and downside.

Investors bullish on each of these financial assets can own both.

10 stocks we like better than Strategy ›

Since the first block was mined more than 17 years ago in January 2009, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has gone from being essentially worthless to now holding a market cap of $1.4 trillion. As it has evolved to become a globally recognized financial asset, it has crept into the world of traditional capital markets.

Here's where Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) enters the picture. The Michael Saylor-led enterprise is pushing the envelope of Bitcoin-backed financial innovation. And it gives investors another level of exposure.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Between Bitcoin and Strategy, what is the better investment for 2026 and beyond?

Staying true to Bitcoin principles

Bitcoin was created to function as a monetary network and digital asset that operates independently from the traditional financial system. As a result of this setup, the cryptocurrency's biggest proponents argue that the best action to take is to buy Bitcoin directly and transfer it to a self-custody hardware wallet that's in cold storage. That means that you have complete control over the private keys, there is no counterparty risk, and everything is offline, boosting security.

This is like having physical dollars or gold in your possession. No one else has control or a claim on those things. If this is important to you, then it's best to adopt this Bitcoin playbook.

By choosing this path, people can also take advantage of Bitcoin's utility. It can be transferred to anyone in the world without an intermediary. It can also be used to pay for goods and services at merchants that accept it. According to BTC Map, there were 22,248 of these businesses globally at the end of 2025, up from 12,751 exactly 12 months before.

At the end of the day, however, it's obviously a requirement that you must be bullish on Bitcoin's potential over the long term. It has a fixed supply, is digital, and isn't controlled by a single entity. These traits all make it an attractive investment opportunity.

Strategy provides levered exposure

About five years ago, Strategy became a Bitcoin treasury company. Its operations rest on continuously raising capital from equity and fixed income markets to accumulate Bitcoin. According to research from The Motley Fool, Strategy is the single largest corporate holder of Bitcoin on the face of the planet. As of early March, it had almost 721,000 Bitcoin units on the balance sheet.

Investors in regular companies hope that earnings per share increase over time. For Strategy, Bitcoin per share is a key performance indicator. The goal is for this figure to rise.

The number was up 74.3% in 2024 before growing 22.8% last year. Consequently, investors who buy 100 shares of Strategy hope that in five years, those same 100 shares represent a larger Bitcoin stack. This is a levered Bitcoin play, as investors can increase their holdings of the crypto by doing nothing if Strategy executes properly. Just know that you don't directly own Bitcoin.

On the other hand, let's say you spend $10,000 to buy 0.14 Bitcoin (at the price of $69,000 on March 6). In five years, you will still own the same 0.14 Bitcoin, assuming no other purchases or sales were made.

In the past five years, this stock has climbed 115% (as of March 6), more than Bitcoin's 30% gain. Both the upside and downside are amplified, though, increasing volatility for investors. Those who have a higher risk tolerance and who are seeking higher returns will choose Strategy.

Combining Bitcoin and Strategy

I don't see an issue with owning both of these assets as part of a diversified portfolio, especially for those bullish on both the top crypto's long-term prospects and its ability to further penetrate capital markets. Investors can choose to hold Bitcoin in cold storage. They can also have a tiny sliver allocated to Strategy shares, with appropriate sizing to handle the risk and volatility.

Should you buy stock in Strategy right now?

Before you buy stock in Strategy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Strategy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Neil Patel has positions in Strategy. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.