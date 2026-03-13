Bitcoin vs. Solana: Which Crypto Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Key Points

Bitcoin and Solana have plummeted in value.

Of the two, Solana offers greater utility, with use cases including stablecoins and the tokenization of real-world assets.

Bitcoin is a safer investment due to its size and recovery from previous crashes.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) are two very different types of cryptocurrency investments. Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency, but it's also slow and has higher transaction fees than newer coins, so people usually purchase it as a store of value. Solana, on the other hand, is among the fastest blockchains and has sub-$0.01 transaction fees.

One thing they have in common: Both have suffered sizable drops. Over the last six months, Bitcoin is down 37%, and Solana has declined 61% (as of March 10). It's a potential buying opportunity for either one, and the better choice largely depends on your risk tolerance.

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Solana has more growth potential and use cases. With a $49 billion market cap, it's a fraction of Bitcoin's size, meaning that doubling or tripling in value takes much less money. As a blockchain with smart contract capabilities, Solana provides a platform for decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins, and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, all of which are rapidly growing markets.

Bitcoin's utility is more limited. It's often called digital gold, and while that's not a perfect comparison, it gives a good sense of how people use Bitcoin. Retail and institutional investors buy it to diversify into digital assets and hedge against inflation.

The advantage of investing in Bitcoin is that no other cryptocurrency competes with it as a store of value. Bitcoin is the clear leader in that regard, and as such a huge part of the crypto market, it's also less likely to fail than smaller coins. Solana has several competitors, chief among them Ethereum.

Because it's the safer choice, Bitcoin is the better buy right now. It has led the crypto market since the beginning and recovered from every crash. Solana is worth considering if you want greater growth potential and are willing to hold through significant volatility. Another option is to split your crypto funds between Bitcoin and Solana to get exposure to both.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.