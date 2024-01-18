Bitcoin Surpasses Silver To Become Second Largest ETF Commodity In The US

Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have surpassed silver ETFs in the United States, securing their position as the second-largest ETF commodity, in terms of assets under management (AUM). The surge in popularity of Bitcoin ETFs signals a growing acceptance of BTC as a mainstream investment vehicle.

As reported by The Block, Bitcoin's ascent to becoming the second-largest ETF commodity in the U.S. marks a significant milestone for the Bitcoin market. This achievement is attributed to the increasing demand from institutional and retail investors seeking exposure to BTC.

Silver, which has ~$11.5 billion in AUM across five silver ETFs, was passed by spot Bitcoin ETFs which now hold over $28 billion, less than a week after going live.

"Bitcoin ETFs have exceeded silver ETFs in the U.S. in terms of size, driven by the substantial market interest they have received," Bitfinex Head of Derivatives Jag Kooner told The Block. "The level of trading reflects the pent-up demand for these products, and we expect that it will lead to increased liquidity and stability in the market."

This development is particularly noteworthy given silver's traditional status as a prominent commodity investment. The rise of Bitcoin ETFs to the second position underscores Bitcoin's maturation within the financial markets, gaining credibility and recognition as a formidable investment option.

Investors' growing appetite for Bitcoin ETFs reflects a broader trend of diversification within portfolios and a recognition of the unique value proposition offered by BTC. As the Bitcoin market continues to evolve, the achievement of surpassing silver ETFs solidifies Bitcoin's position as a major player in the global financial landscape.

