Is Bitcoin Still Your Ticket to Becoming a Crypto Millionaire?

Key Points

Since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin has been growing at an exponential rate.

Bitcoin could hit a price of $1 million by the year 2030.

The Strategic Bitcoin Reserve could become a major catalyst in helping to push the price of Bitcoin higher.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

It's hard to argue with the wealth creation track record of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the world's most popular cryptocurrency. According to the 2025 Crypto Wealth Report from Henley & Partners, there were over 145,000 Bitcoin millionaires in the world last year.

Given Bitcoin's recent slide in price to the $70,000 price level, that figure is likely much lower this year. But the presence of so many crypto millionaires in the world gives you a good idea of just how rapid Bitcoin's ascent has been over the past decade.

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So does Bitcoin still have what it takes to help you become a crypto millionaire?

Bitcoin's exponential growth

Ever since its launch in 2009, Bitcoin has been growing at an unprecedented rate. In 2009, Bitcoin traded for less than $1. Two years later, it was trading for $10. Two years after that, it was trading for $100. Six months after that, it was trading for $1,000. Then, four years after that, it hit $10,000. Finally, at the end of 2024, Bitcoin hit the $100,000 price level.

Investors who got in early and held on to their Bitcoin likely wound up as crypto millionaires. Even if you waited for Bitcoin to hit the $10,000 price level in 2017 -- nearly a full decade after it officially launched! -- you likely still made an impressive sum of money.

That's why investors are clamoring for an encore performance from Bitcoin over the next decade. If Bitcoin continues to grow at an exponential rate, it should hit the $1 million price point sometime around 2030. Given its current price of $74,000, that implies a 10x to 15x return on investment within a very short period of time.

New catalysts for Bitcoin?

However, a lot still needs to go right for Bitcoin. The pace of institutional adoption needs to increase, and new use cases still need to be found for the Bitcoin blockchain. For example, Bitcoin has never delivered on its original promise of being a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. If that happens, Bitcoin could be ready for an encore performance.

The good news is that Bitcoin has several new catalysts that could propel it much higher over the next decade. One of the most important is the launch of the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March 2025.

Thus far, the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve has not committed to any new buying of Bitcoin. But if it does, then Bitcoin could skyrocket in value. The original plan was for the U.S. Treasury to buy 1 million BTC, or roughly 5% of the overall supply. That's a tremendous amount of new buying pressure that could help to send Bitcoin ever higher.

10x, 100x, or 1,000x returns?

Admittedly, it might be late in the game for Bitcoin to deliver 100x or 1,000x returns. After all, Bitcoin is already a $1.5 trillion asset. So the old days of investing $1,000 in Bitcoin and watching it transform into $1 million may be over.

However, Bitcoin is more than capable of delivering 10x returns to investors. For that reason, Bitcoin may be best used as a way to turbo-charge existing portfolio returns (depending on how much you'd want to allocate to the asset), rather than as a primary engine of future wealth creation.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.