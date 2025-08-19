Is Bitcoin Still a Millionaire Maker?

Key Points Bitcoin has a reputation for making some people quite rich.

But nobody who became wealthier from buying this coin did so overnight.

With discipline, there's a lot of upside to capture here.

Over the last 10 years, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) grew by 51,910%, turning many investors into millionaires, and making many more a fair bit wealthier. For some, all it took was socking away a fixed amount each week, and having the patience to watch the gains compound. In fact, if you'd purchased an aggressive sum of $600 of Bitcoin every week for just the last six years, investing a total of $187,800, the harvest today would be in the high six figures and approaching close to $1 million.

The coin's sustained scarcity plus growing demand could potentially do the trick of compounding for patient investors who want to buy it and build wealth today. It can probably still make new investors into millionaires, provided that they follow the right strategy. Here's what you need to know.

Scarcity and stronger buyers are still doing the heavy lifting

As you probably know, Bitcoin's supply is finite.

The protocol caps issuance at 21 million coins, with roughly 95% of that sum already mined, and the remainder trickling out over the next century or so. In April 2024, the network's halving cut new issuance from 6.25 to 3.125 Bitcoin per block, reducing daily new supply from about 900 coins to about 450. The next halving, anticipated to occur in 2028, will tighten the floating supply again. The schedule cannot be accelerated to meet demand.

Meanwhile, demand for the asset has professionalized and scaled up to a previously unthinkable magnitude.

U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched in 2024, and flows into those funds in 2025 show persistent net buying on the scale of billions of dollars, pulling coins into long-term custody on behalf of institutional investors. Those investors will be less likely to sell in a panic, and their preferred holding periods tend to last in years rather than months.

Government policy is now a tailwind for the coin, too.

In March, the White House issued an executive order (EO) mandating the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) composed of coins seized by the government, signaling that sovereign balance sheets may be a continuing presence in the market even as operational details evolve. El Salvador, for its part, publicly tracks its national Bitcoin stack and has continued to add over time; other countries are evaluating whether to buy it outright as well.

Corporations are also hoarding Bitcoin, sometimes as the main pillar of their strategy. For example, Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, the largest and highest-profile Bitcoin treasury company, reports more than 629,376 coins held on its balance sheet, a massive reduction of the liquid float in the hands of a holder that has shown little inclination to sell. Furthermore, large regulated banks now have clearer authority to custody crypto and execute related services, lowering friction for institutions that want exposure. In other words, the set of buyers keeps deepening while new supply keeps tightening.

So, right now, the long-run tug-of-war between buying and selling very much favors holders and accumulators that give the coin's scarcity-driven investment thesis enough time to play out.

Millionaire status still isn't attainable overnight

The ingredients for millionaire outcomes are not mystical. They are time, consistency, and a willingness to be bored during downturns.

Mechanically, the path is simple.

Dollar-cost averaging (DCA) turns Bitcoin's volatility into an ally by buying more when prices are weak and fewer coins when prices are strong. Bitcoin has endured deep drawdowns, yet over long windows it still posts enormous compounded gains, so buying all the time regardless of its price is a good move.

Buying even $100 each week can add up to holdings of more than $1 million over the course of a decade, assuming that Bitcoin's price continues to behave as it has in the past. The coin's response to a contracting supply has been a lucrative trend. For the record, regularly scheduled purchases of Bitcoin are a major component of my own wealth-building strategy.

To put it differently, the bet here is not that next quarter's price is higher. The bet is that a shrinking supply will continue to meet growing pools of institutional, corporate, and sovereign demand over many years. The coin's price today is thus likely to be far lower than its price in the distant future.

Thus, assuming that you are able to allocate your capital with ironclad consistency, you should consider adding to it even when prices are falling, and let the halvings do their slow work. This way, the odds remain very good that Bitcoin is still a millionaire maker for investors who pair enough capital with enough patience.

It just won't happen quickly.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

