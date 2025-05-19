Bitcoin Magazine



Bitcoin Records Highest Weekly Close Above $106K

Bitcoin has officially recorded its highest-ever weekly candle close, finishing the week at $106,516. The milestone was achieved on Sunday evening, marking a notable moment in Bitcoin’s ongoing price history and underscoring growing institutional and retail interest.

This weekly close sets a new benchmark for BTC’s price performance and positions the asset in a historically rare range. As of Monday, Bitcoin is trading at $102,924, reflecting typical price movement following a new high as markets adjust to key levels.

Historical data helps illustrate the significance of this moment. According to an analysis shared by on-chain researcher Dan, Bitcoin has closed above $106,439 only once—this week—accounting for just 0.02% of its entire trading history. Closures above $100,000 have occurred in only 40 days total. Even levels like $75,000 and $50,000 remain relatively uncommon in Bitcoin’s lifespan, appearing on just 181 and 586 days, respectively.

This data highlights how current prices place Bitcoin in a historically narrow range of time — a reflection of the long-term upward trend of the asset over the past decade. For market participants, this type of price action often serves as an indicator of continued momentum and interest in Bitcoin’s role as a digital store of value.

The broader Bitcoin ecosystem continues to show strength, with on-chain metrics reflecting growing user engagement and long-term holder confidence. Notably, activity on the Bitcoin network remains elevated, with transaction volumes and address growth signaling continued adoption. Analysts are closely watching inflows into Bitcoin-focused ETFs and the behavior of long-term holders, both of which are key indicators of sustained interest and belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value.

bitcoin just had its all-time high weekly candle close at $106,500 pic.twitter.com/FuqqptHEmA — Alex Thorn (@intangiblecoins) May 19, 2025

Some traders are watching the $100,000 level closely as a key psychological and technical zone. Bitcoin’s ability to maintain this level following a record weekly close could be important in setting the tone for the weeks ahead.

While near-term price movements are always part of market dynamics, the latest close represents a milestone in Bitcoin’s history. It reaffirms the asset’s resilience and ongoing relevance in the global financial landscape.

This post Bitcoin Records Highest Weekly Close Above $106K first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Jenna Montgomery.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.