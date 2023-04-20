Bitcoin Racing Team Will Put Bitcoin In Front Of Millions Of Racing Fans In The Porsche Carrera Cup

Bitcoin Racing Team has entered Sebastian Melrose into the Cup, which will be watched by millions of fans.

Bitcoin Racing Team has entered Netflix star driver Sebastian Melrose in the Porsche Carrera Cup with the Richardson Racing Team, winner of last year’s event. The championship takes place over eight weekends across the UK and is broadcasted live on ITV. Melrose has previously achieved success in the Formula Ford 1600 and 2019 GT racing series, and was runner-up in the Netflix TV series “Too Hot to Handle.”

He expressed his excitement to be entering the Porsche Carrera Cup GB this season with Bitcoin Racing, and the team is looking forward to introducing Bitcoin to a new audience over the 2023 season. The Bitcoin Racing Team aims to bring Bitcoin to a wider audience and is actively looking for additional Bitcoin-related sponsors.

Charles Mackenzie, the team's Deputy Principal, expressed confidence that with Melrose's skills and the professionalism of the Richardson Racing Team, they could see a podium or two before the end of the season. Mackenzie's father, Andrew Mackenzie, is the team's principal and an accomplished racing driver. He and his son are avid Bitcoiners and sought to bring Bitcoin to a wider audience through racing.

Jason Deane, a Bitcoin consultant who joined forces with the Bitcoin Racing Team last year, expressed his excitement to be part of the team's mission to introduce Bitcoin to a whole new audience over the 2023 season. "There has simply never been exposure of the Bitcoin logo on this scale via mainstream channels before, and we look forward to expanding on the conversations it will inevitably start!" Deane said.

The Bitcoin Racing Team has seven cars over three championships with six drivers and is officially endorsed by El Salvador. The team flies the flag of El Salvador on the roof of its cars in all championships.



