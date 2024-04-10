BTCPay Server, an open-source bitcoin payment processor, is set to premiere a feature documentary titled "My Trust In You Is Broken" at the Bitcoin Film Fest in Warsaw, Poland, on April 19.

The documentary, directed by Parker Worthington, delves into the beginnings of Bitcoin as a payment system and highlights Nicolas Dorier's inspiring story in founding and building BTCPay Server.

MY TRUST IN YOU IS BROKEN@BTCPayServer documentary premieres at @bitcoinfilmfest on April 19th, 2024 at 6:30 PM!



Don't miss out on witnessing the journey of our project rising from the Blocksize Wars ashes. See you in Warsaw! #MYTRUSTINYOUISBROKEN pic.twitter.com/N7l2GI6ktE — BTCPay Server (@BtcpayServer) April 4, 2024

The story of "My Trust In You Is Broken" revolves around the Block Size Wars era in 2017, particularly BitPay's advocacy for SegWit2x, which would have increased Bitcoin's block size limit. Seeing this, Dorier was motivated to create BTCPay Server in defiance of this centralized control, empowering merchants to accept Bitcoin directly on their own, promoting decentralization and independence from intermediaries.

The documentary, spanning 42 minutes, sheds light on the importance of verifying transactions and the risks associated with trusting third parties blindly. It showcases BTCPay Server's journey from its inception in 2017, highlighting its evolution into a community-driven platform known for its privacy and autonomy features.

The film, which began production at the Bitcoin 2023 Conference in Miami, captures key moments and interviews with BTCPay contributors, providing a comprehensive perspective on Bitcoin's development as a medium of exchange. "My Trust In You Is Broken" aims to serve as a testament to the ongoing evolution of Bitcoin and the importance of community-driven initiatives like BTCPay Server in shaping its future.

This is lies, my trust in you is broken, I will make you obsolete August 18, 2017

More information on the Bitcoin Film Fest can be found on its website here.

