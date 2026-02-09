Is Bitcoin a No-Brainer Buy at Less Than $75,000?

Key Points

In recent months, investors have been turning to silver and gold as safe-haven assets, rather than Bitcoin.

The cryptocurrency hasn't fared particularly well when investors are feeling bearish about the economy.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hasn't proven to be much of a safe-haven asset this year. It's down around 20% since the start of 2026, as investors have been turning to gold and silver as ways to hedge their risk. The cryptocurrency has recently hit a new 52-week low of just over $60,000.

Back in April of last year, when the market was concerned about reciprocal tariffs weighing on the economy, Bitcoin reached lows of around $75,000, and ended up roaring back. Is the world's top cryptocurrency a no-brainer buy while it remains below that threshold?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Will Bitcoin bounce back in 2026?

Bitcoin began to fall in value in the latter part of 2025, as investors grew concerned about valuations and a possible stock market bubble. And rather than turning to Bitcoin, they appeared to load up on gold and silver, as those metals have reached record highs this year.

The cryptocurrency has typically done well when investors are bullish about the economy rather than bearish, with a prime example being what happened on the markets in 2022, when the S&P 500 fell by 19% as a result of rising inflation -- the price of Bitcoin plummeted 65% that year.

With economic conditions looking shaky and plenty of uncertainty still ahead, I wouldn't hold my breath that a potentially rally is coming up for Bitcoin anytime soon.

Is Bitcoin worth buying now?

Bitcoin is a highly speculative asset to put in your portfolio. Its price movements over the past several months highlight that risk. The danger is that it can be extremely difficult to predict which direction it might go in, and unless you're comfortable with its wild swings in value and the uncertainty that comes with it, Bitcoin is not likely to be a suitable investment for your portfolio.

While there are many investors who are bullish on Bitcoin and who believe it can rise to more than $1 million in the future, it's a risky assumption to make, and it's by no means a sure thing. Although the cryptocurrency may look cheap while it's trading below $75,000, it can still go far lower than where it is today. Unless you have a high risk tolerance, you're likely better off avoiding Bitcoin entirely, regardless of how low it ends up going. There are plenty of other, more suitable growth-oriented investments to choose from in the market that don't carry nearly as much risk.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.