Bitcoin Near $70K Amid Global Unrest: Time to Shift to Crypto?

Escalating geopolitical tensions in 2026 have intensifiedglobal marketvolatility. Since February, U.S.-Israel strikes on Iran and retaliation have raised fears of a wider Middle East conflict involving regional proxies and attacks on energy infrastructure. The crisis has heightened concerns around the Strait of Hormuz, a route that carries roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments, making energy supply disruptions a key risk. Oil prices briefly spiked above $100 per barrel on supply concerns, fueling inflation worries and risk aversion across financial markets.

Against this backdrop, several investors are increasingly turning to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin as a potential macro asset. The key question is whether this shift represents a structural change or simply another cyclical rally. Let's delve deeper.

Geopolitics and the Crypto in 2026

So far in 2026, the cryptocurrency market has experienced significant volatility but remains resilient, with Bitcoin BTC still trading at historically elevated levels. Bitcoin started the year above $90,000 in January 2026 before undergoing a correction amid macro uncertainty and shifting institutional flows. However, the market rebounded in early March as institutional inflows resumed and investors reassessed macro risks. By March 10-11, 2026, Bitcoin is again trading close to $70,000, highlighting continued investor demand despite persistent geopolitical uncertainty.

Alongside Bitcoin, Ethereum ( ETH ) has also shown resilience so far in 2026. Despite broader market volatility, Ethereum has remained the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, supported by continued adoption of its blockchain for decentralized finance (DeFi), tokenization and smart-contract applications.

The primary reason behind this trend is simple. Cryptocurrencies operate on decentralized networks and are not directly controlled by governments or central banks. In an environment where sanctions, currency restrictions and financial fragmentation are rising risks, some investors see crypto as a hedge against systemic instability.

Institutionalization As the Structural Driver for Crypto

Institutional participation has been a major catalyst behind crypto’s growing legitimacy. Large investors have increasingly treated Bitcoin as a strategic or reserve-like asset. Going by a Kucoin report, between December 2025 and January 2026, more than 30 major Wall Street and crypto-native institutions viewed Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset, while spot crypto ETFs attracted massive inflows from institutional investors.

The shift is visible in corporate behavior. Going by a Bloomberg report, software firm Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, purchased roughly $1.3 billion worth of Bitcoin in March 2026.

BTC and ETH Through 2026

Whether the rallies in Bitcoin and Ethereum extend through the rest of 2026 will largely depend on institutional flows, macro liquidity and regulatory developments.

One structural factor supporting Bitcoin is the supply shock created by the 2024 Bitcoin halving, which reduced block rewards from 6.25 BTC to 3.125 BTC per block, effectively cutting the rate of new supply entering the market by half. Historically, previous halving cycles in 2012, 2016 and 2020 were followed by strong price rallies in the subsequent period.

For Ethereum, the outlook depends largely on network usage and ecosystem growth. Ethereum serves as a core infrastructure layer for decentralized applications, supporting smart contracts that power decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokenized assets. As more blockchain-based services are built on the network, demand for ETH may rise since it is used for transaction fees (gas) and staking.

Should You Shift From Stocks to Crypto in 2026?

Despite the narrative of “digital gold,” empirical data show that cryptocurrencies behave differently from traditional safe havens. Studies indicate that gold and the U.S. dollar remain stronger hedges against geopolitical shocks, while cryptocurrencies are more volatile.

During several earlier geopolitical events, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Middle East conflicts, Bitcoin fell alongside equities rather than rallying as a traditional safe haven.

Even as crypto adoption increases, research suggests the asset class is becoming more integrated with traditional markets rather than replacing them. Correlations between Bitcoin and equity indices have increased significantly in recent years, indicating that digital assets are evolving into another component of the broader financial system.

For investors, this implies that crypto is evolving into a complementary asset class rather than a substitute for equities. Institutions typically treat digital assets as a small allocation within diversified portfolios, similar to commodities or alternative investments.

