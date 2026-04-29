Bitcoin Is Moving From Trade to Treasury Asset -- Here's Why That Matters

Key Points

Bitcoin's phenomenal historical performance encourages profit-seeking behavior from those after financial rewards.

Larger pools of capital, coming from companies, financial institutions, and governments, can introduce tremendous demand to Bitcoin.

Market participants might have no choice but to follow the leaders or risk getting left behind.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

It goes without saying that Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has been an elite asset in the past. Its trailing 10-year return of 16,900% would have grown a starting $10,000 investment into $1.7 million today (as of April 28).

That's a remarkable performance, which makes it understandable why market participants have largely viewed the world's most valuable cryptocurrency as a tool for trading and financial speculation. Who doesn't want that kind of return in their own portfolio?

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While this perspective might still influence the narrative today, Bitcoin has evolved into a more widely adopted treasury asset. Here's why that matters.

Big buyers have entered the room

Bitcoin's journey broke the mold of how assets penetrate the financial system. The cryptocurrency started at the individual level before piquing the interest of larger players like corporations, financial institutions, and governments. Typically, it works the other way around, with retail investors being the last to gain exposure.

In other words, small capital providers got Bitcoin off the ground. Recently, they have been handing the baton to larger pools of capital.

Research from The Motley Fool reveals who Bitcoin's biggest holders are. In January 2024, spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were launched. The iShares Bitcoin Trust, the most successful ETF, long held more Bitcoin than any other ETF or company.

Led by billionaire Michael Saylor, Strategy has taken the lead. The dominant Bitcoin treasury company owns more than 818,000 units of Bitcoin worth $62 billion today.

Governments are also getting involved. The U.S., which doesn't actively buy Bitcoin, has a strategic reserve. According to research from River Financial, there were an estimated 23 nation-states that owned Bitcoin at the end of 2025.

These are sophisticated capital allocators with incredible buying power. Bitcoin's status as a treasury asset is hard to ignore, and it's a clear sign that the cryptocurrency has matured into a legitimate, globally recognized financial instrument that's become less risky to own.

Will everyone follow the leaders?

Herd mentality is a powerful factor in financial markets. Given Bitcoin's impressive historical price appreciation and its infiltration into Wall Street portfolios and corporate balance sheets, there's a high likelihood that other market participants won't sit on their hands.

It will be extremely interesting to watch the game theory here. No one wants to get left behind. The fear of missing out and losing competitiveness will affect behavior.

If other companies, financial institutions, and governments follow the leaders and start to accumulate Bitcoin for their own balance sheets, then it can introduce tremendous demand. This use case provides a tailwind that can raise Bitcoin's price to unprecedented levels over the next decade and beyond.

As the Bitcoin bulls like to say, "it's still early days."

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Neil Patel has positions in Strategy and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and iShares Bitcoin Trust. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.