The Bitcoin Mining Stock That's Too Dependent on One Thing

Key Points Bitcoin mining stocks and treasury companies often hold significant amounts of the cryptocurrency.

This leaves them exposed if the price crashes.

10 stocks we like better than Strategy ›

The traditional way to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is to buy it directly, either through a crypto exchange or a stockbroker that offers it. An increasingly popular alternative is to invest in companies that hold Bitcoin, such as Bitcoin mining companies or Bitcoin treasury companies. Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), MARA Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) are a few examples.

Some of these companies even end up outperforming Bitcoin. As of September 22, Strategy has gained 1,650% over the last three years, compared to Bitcoin's 522% return. However, there's also a serious risk to these types of businesses.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

The danger of depending on a single asset

Companies that have a large amount of Bitcoin on their balance sheets are reliant on its price increasing, or at least holding steady. If Bitcoin crashes, which it tends to do every few years, it could bring those companies down with it.

Strategy, the original Bitcoin treasury company, currently holds 639,835 BTC, worth about $72 billion today. Its market cap is $98 billion, meaning Bitcoin makes up nearly three-quarters of its value. MARA Holdings, a Bitcoin mining company, is an even more extreme case. It holds 52,477 BTC, worth about $6 billion, and has a market cap of $7 billion.

Cipher Mining is an example of a company that manages its holdings differently. While Strategy and MARA Holdings have focused on accumulating Bitcoin, Cipher Mining also sells Bitcoin regularly. It holds 1,414 BTC, worth about $159 million, and has a $5 billion market cap.

This doesn't necessarily mean Cipher Mining is the best of the bunch. But it takes a different approach that makes it less volatile than companies with Bitcoin-heavy balance sheets. Therefore, you may want to consider Cipher Mining if you're looking for crypto stocks that aren't simply Bitcoin treasury companies.

Should you invest $1,000 in Strategy right now?

Before you buy stock in Strategy, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Strategy wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,093,751!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Lyle Daly has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.