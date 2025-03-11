Bitcoin Magazine



Bitcoin Mining Pool Braiins Hits 1,000 Daily Payouts On Lightning Network

Bitcoin mining pool Braiins has reached a major milestone by processing over 1,000 daily payouts on the Lightning Network. This achievement demonstrates the potential for Lightning to enable instant, low-cost transactions at scale for the mining sector.

Since first introducing Lightning payouts in February 2024 through a partnership with payments platform Voltage, Braiins has experienced consistent double-digit monthly growth in Lightning transactions. Miners now have access to immediate payouts of their earnings rather than relying on slower, expensive on-chain settlement.

According to Braiins CEO Eli Nagar, “Lightning payouts have completely changed the way miners receive their earnings. Rather than waiting for on-chain transactions, our miners are now getting instant, frictionless payouts every single day.”

Braiins has averaged nearly 20% month-over-month increase in Lightning payout volumes from mid-2024 into early 2025. The ease and efficiency of instant payouts have been enthusiastically received, especially by small and medium-sized mining operators needing quicker access to capital.

With over 1,000 daily payouts reached, Braiins has cemented itself as an innovator in mining technologies. Voltage CEO Graham Krizek stated, “This milestone demonstrates how Lightning enables real-world, high-volume transactions at an unprecedented scale.”

As more pools adopt Lightning for payouts, the broader bitcoin ecosystem stands to benefit through reduced congestion, lower transaction fees, and faster settlement times.

With Lightning adoption accelerating, the future looks bright for a more seamless and efficient financial infrastructure supporting bitcoin miners globally.

This post Bitcoin Mining Pool Braiins Hits 1,000 Daily Payouts On Lightning Network first appeared on Bitcoin Magazine and is written by Vivek Sen Bitcoin.

