Bitcoin Mining and HPC Leaders Unite to Create Synteq Digital

SunnySide Digital (SunnySide) and Cryptech Solutions (Cryptech), two wholesale distributors and service providers for digital asset mining and HPC data center equipment, have joined forces to launch Synteq Digital (Synteq).

Synteq Digital aims to meet the needs of the digital mining and HPC industries at scale by growing the reach of its digital hardware wholesaling business as well as rolling out new services.

“We are very excited to create a new market participant by combining our respective teams, core values, and reputational cache to form Synteq,” Taras Kulyk, CEO of Synteq and founder and former CEO of SunnySide, said in a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

“This new entity will provide the scale and breadth of services to our enterprise and commercial scale clients and partners in the HPC & digital mining data center sectors. Our dynamic blend of leadership, technical strength, and a robust track record of execution experience will be pivotal as we continue to grow our new verticals,” he added.

New Services From Synteq

The new offerings from Synteq include procurement, colocation and wholesaling of enterprise-focused GPU/HPC hardware; Just-In-Time (JIT) DataCenter consignment parts & supply; and an Enterprise Fleet Refresh Service Model, which includes cleaning, upgrading and repairing older digital mining hardware.

With the expansion of its new verticals, Joe Stefanelli, Synteq President and founder and former CEO of Cryptech, is optimistic that his new company will quickly gain traction worldwide.

“I see Synteq quickly becoming the global go-to platform for HPC and digital mining data centers,” Stefanelli said in the press release. “Our team’s focus is on delivering top-notch services and solutions marked by expertise, integrity, and reliability.”

Synteq’s Deal With Bitmain

One of Synteq’s first new partners will be Bitmain Technologies (Bitmain), a China-based industry leader in Bitcoin mining rig production. Synteq will be Bitmain’s exclusive distribution partner for the United States.

“It's the first time that Bitmain is acknowledging partners in the industry,” Stefanelli told Bitcoin Magazine in an interview. “We're the first company that'll be a distributor — they call it a Hashrate Ambassador — for Bitmain.”

Aside from its deal with Bitmain, Synteq will continue its partnerships with Rosseau Immersion and ePIC Blockchain among other existing partnerships from both SunnySide and Cryptech, according to Kulyk.

A Reaction To Industry Consolidation

SunnySide and Cryptech decided to join forces because of shifting winds in the digital mining and HPC industry.

“The industry is going through a consolidation,” said Kulyk.

“There’s a ton of M&A and our clients are scaling up and getting bigger,” he added.

“We're now dealing with operators that have a gigawatt of power under operation and control, and they want somebody who can provide services and solutions at the scale that they need in a timely fashion with reliability as well as professionalism.”

Stefanelli, who clarified that Synteq isn’t the result of a merger between SunnySide and Cryptech but a new entity all together, shared that it felt logical for Cryptech and SunnySide to work together.

“There were a lot of synergies between what we both did and a lot of overlap with clients,” he said.

“We shared a lot of the same values as individuals and as companies, we like to run our companies the same way and we were pretty good competition to each other,” he added.

“We really saw the benefit of bringing everyone together.”

