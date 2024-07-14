Is Bitcoin a Millionaire Maker?

Over the course of Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) 15-year history, it has made thousands of millionaires. In fact, we know exactly how many there are. Data from Glassnode, a blockchain analytics company, shows roughly 104,000 Bitcoin wallets worth more than $1 million today.

However, after experiencing such a dramatic increase over the years, it's natural to think that your chances of joining this exclusive club has gone by the wayside. But what if I told you Bitcoin still has what it takes to make new millionaires?

Why Bitcoin is the ideal asset

To put it simply, for Bitcoin to keep making millionaires, its price needs to keep going up. This isn't rocket science, but a more nuanced dynamic is at play here that makes Bitcoin uniquely suited to keep rising as it has over the last 15 years. One of the key factors in this dynamic is Bitcoin's finite supply. Bitcoin's supply is capped at 21 million coins, making it more likely to appreciate in value over time due to simple supply and demand dynamics.

Bitcoin's capped limit means that as demand increases, the price is likely to rise. Currently, there are 19.6 million Bitcoins in circulation, with the remaining 1.4 million coins gradually entering circulation until 2140. This slow and decelerating release of new coins ensures that Bitcoin remains scarce. As long as demand continues or grows, this scarcity should drive the price higher.

Comparatively, other assets like stocks can undergo splits, which increase the number of shares and can dilute the value. Gold, another popular store of value, is diluted as new gold is discovered and mined. Bitcoin, however, cannot be diluted in this manner. Its decentralized and distributed network ensures that there will only ever be 21 million Bitcoins, making it an ideal asset for creating millionaires. There is no room for game-changing inflation in this system.

Scenarios for investors to consider

Whether Bitcoin can make new millionaires depends on two factors: how much one invests and how high Bitcoin climbs. The higher Bitcoin climbs, the less money one needs to invest to become a millionaire. The underlying question here is just how high Bitcoin can climb. While no one knows for sure, several studies and analyses suggest Bitcoin could one day be worth more than $1 million per coin.

One of my favorite models for predicting Bitcoin's future price is the Bitcoin Power Law Theory, created by the astrophysicist Giovanni Santostasi. The Power Law is a statistical principle describing phenomena in the natural world, such as the size of cities, the number of species in an ecosystem, and wealth distribution. Applied to Bitcoin, the Power Law fits surprisingly well, as Bitcoin exhibits characteristics of a natural network rather than a manipulated system like fiat currencies.

Just as the Power Law is applied to natural phenomena like the distribution of city sizes or the prevalence of species, it can also be used to analyze Bitcoin through the variables of users and transactions. This model quantifies the number of Bitcoin addresses and transactions to correlate with the growth of Bitcoin's price. It predicts that Bitcoin could reach a fair market value of over $1 million by 2032 and potentially soar to more than $4.5 million by 2040. This approach highlights how network effects drive Bitcoin's growth, offering a robust framework for understanding its long-term price potential.

Another noteworthy analysis comes from ARK Invest. After examining several scenarios and factors, ARK Invest projects that Bitcoin could hit $3.8 million by 2030 as institutional investors begin to allocate more capital to the cryptocurrency.

While these projections might sound sensational, it's difficult to dismiss that Bitcoin has consistently defied expectations. In 2015, few could have predicted that Bitcoin, then trading at just $1,000, would reach over $70,000 within a decade. Although the future is uncertain, Bitcoin has a history of surprising the markets and it will likely continue to do so for decades to come.

What it will take to be a millionaire

Let's keep it simple. If Bitcoin hits $1 million, you would need to hold one whole Bitcoin to become a millionaire. If it were to reach $2 million, you'd need half of a bitcoin. At $4 million, you'd need a quarter of a bitcoin, worth roughly $13,000 at today's prices.

While past performance doesn't guarantee future results and no model is perfect, Bitcoin's unique characteristics make it a strong candidate for continued price appreciation. Its finite supply, coupled with increasing demand and growing acceptance, presents a compelling and clear case for long-term growth more so than many other assets.

While Bitcoin isn't a get-rich-quick scheme, it has been a rewarding asset for patient investors. The future of Bitcoin remains promising, and its potential to make new millionaires is far from exhausted.

RJ Fulton has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.