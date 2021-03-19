Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin Maintains Trend Support at $56K, All-Time-High Within Reach Around $61K

Contributor
Damanick Dantes CoinDesk
Published

The short-term uptrend for bitcoin (BTC) is improving, with next resistance at the March all-time-high around $61,000. Traders continue to experience choppy price action on intraday charts, but buyers remained active at trend support around $56,000.

  • Bitcoin is currently battling resistance from its February price high around $58,000 while lower support levels continue to attract buyers.
  • The month-long uptrend from $43,000 remains intact, although longer-term signals are weakening.
  • Momentum on the daily chart continues to diverge from price, defined by lower highs on the relative strength index (RSI).

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular