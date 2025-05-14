Bitcoin Magazine



Bitcoin Magazine Launches V3 Limited Edition Bitcoin Crocs

Bitcoin Magazine has dropped the latest iteration of its exclusive Bitcoin Crocs collection, the V3, blending the worlds of Bitcoin and casual footwear in a bold new way. This limited-edition release, capped at just 2,100 pairs, features the iconic Crocs clog style with a striking orange base stamped with black Bitcoin logos. Each pair also comes with a custom Bitcoin Magazine Jibbitz charm, adding a unique touch of BTC flair.

The launch was announced via a post on X, generating buzz among Bitcoin enthusiasts and fashion-forward collectors alike.

Bitcoin Magazine Store Product Owner Michael Markle emphasized the significance of this collaboration, stating, “Cross-brand partnerships like this are key to introducing Bitcoin to new audiences. Working with household names like Crocs allows us to promote Bitcoin adoption in a fun, accessible way, bridging the gap between Bitcoin culture and everyday life.”

This V3 collection is a collaborative effort between Bitcoin Magazine and Collect and Hodl Co., with Bitcoin Magazine serving as the exclusive merchant for the Bitcoin Crocs line. The sale kicked off on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, targeting both “magic internet money fans” and “comfort-minded podiatric connoisseurs.” The vibrant design not only celebrates Bitcoin’s growing cultural impact but also offers a practical, stylish option for fans to showcase their passion.

Mark Mason, Bitcoin Magazine’s International Publisher and Head of Products, stated, “Our core mission statement is hyperbitcoinization, fostering Bitcoin adoption across the board. We want to serve the Bitcoin community and look forward to launching future product offerings by partnering with more household names and creating highly collectible limited-edition products that champion the same scarcity and sound mindset that we love about Bitcoin. Make sure you follow us on social media and subscribe to our daily newsletter for future product releases.”

