Bitcoin Magazine Introduces New Short Form Opinion Format: Takes

Every author has their own voice.

At Bitcoin Magazine, we've long been advocates of elevating the voices from the Bitcoin community. As the premier publisher of Bitcoin opinion content, we continually amplify the various perspectives from across the industry, whether they're those of major CEOs or humble stackers.

That said, the Bitcoin Magazine brand has often relied on a more unified (or classical) editorial voice in its publication. We're now taking steps to change that, by introducing a new article type called “Takes”.

Takes are short articles about an idea, trend, blog post, person, company, product or proposal in the Bitcoin space, on which the authors give their (indeed) "takes."

Compared to featured stories, Takes are more quickly written and opinionated. This means that Takes will offer a window into the thoughts and ideas of our authors, allowing readers to get an unfiltered glimpse of how they view Bitcoin and the world around it.

Takes are published by the Bitcoin Magazine editorial team, but can also be written by anyone else who works at Bitcoin Magazine or its parent company BTC Inc. Occasionally outside contributors may contribute Takes as well.

Of course, Bitcoin Magazine will continue to publish long-form features and contributed opinion pieces alongside Takes. Takes will continue to abide by our established policies for Layer 2 networks, as well as Bitcoin tokens, and be clearly labelled for reader understanding.

We hope our Takes model will add to the discourse, and spur conversation as Bitcoin continues to advance and become widely used as the ultimate form of money.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.