Bitcoin Just Dropped 45%: Here's What I'd Do With $500 Right Now

Key Points

Bitcoin is down 45% from its all-time high of $126,000 in October 2025.

A dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy is one way to take the stress, emotion, and drama out of investing in Bitcoin.

Given the volatility of Bitcoin and the potential for a further decline, it's worth exploring ways to hedge any Bitcoin exposure.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

These are nervous times for Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investors. The world's most popular cryptocurrency is down a staggering 45% from its all-time high of $126,000 just a few months ago. It's now trading for just $70,000, and some think it might fall all the way to $50,000.

It's a stunning, epic collapse. But it's also nothing new for longtime Bitcoin investors. After every collapse, Bitcoin goes on to set a new all-time high. And that's what I think will happen this time as well. With that in mind, here are two ways to put $500 to work right now.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Dollar-cost average into Bitcoin

It's important to buy Bitcoin while it's trading at these deep discount prices. But I would be hesitant about putting all $500 to work at one time. Instead, I'd spread it out over a period of 10 months, investing $50 each month.

This is known as a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) strategy, and it can be an extremely effective way to benefit from falling asset prices. The lower that Bitcoin goes, the more that you can buy with your $50 each month. And conversely, the higher that Bitcoin goes, the less that you can buy with your $50 each month.

The strategy is effective because it takes all the emotion and drama out of investing in Bitcoin. You won't be watching the daily price chart for Bitcoin, and you won't get caught up in the wild volatility swings.

Invest $500 up front and hedge your position

If you decide to invest all $500 up front, it's worth exploring how you can hedge your new Bitcoin position. That's because Bitcoin is simply too volatile right now to trust completely.

The good news is that you don't need to be a professional hedge fund manager to do this, and you don't need any advanced knowledge of financial derivatives. It's possible to do this by investing in prediction market event contracts.

For example, on the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) trading platform, it's now possible to purchase Bitcoin event contracts based on the following question: "How low will Bitcoin get in 2026?" These event contracts are available at a number of price points, including $60,000, $50,000, and $40,000.

If Bitcoin falls from its current price of $70,000 to any of these price points in 2026, you make money. If Bitcoin falls only slightly or increases in value, the event contracts expire worthless. Obviously, you want Bitcoin to increase in value, but you won't be absolutely crushed if it does not.

Let's say Bitcoin falls from $70,000 to $50,000. You would lose 28.5% of your initial $500 investment, or $143. But if you own any event contracts based on Bitcoin hitting a price of $50,000, you would at least make back some of your loss. It's a very basic hedge, but it would at least give you some peace of mind.

What is the optimal strategy?

With the price of Bitcoin so unpredictable right now, the safest strategy is to embrace a dollar-cost averaging strategy. If history is any guide, Bitcoin will soon rebound, and you'll be richly rewarded for your patience as a crypto investor.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.